Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.40.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Rising Rates and Robust Multi-Family Outlook Offering Strong Prospects” and dated May 12, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TF. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Laurentian decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE:TF opened at C$8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$738.35 million and a PE ratio of 17.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.47. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$8.48 and a 12-month high of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 35.23, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 135.83%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

