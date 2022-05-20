TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

TJX stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,331,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 43,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.