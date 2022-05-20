TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

