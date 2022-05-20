TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.72. 589,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

