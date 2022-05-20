TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 687,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

