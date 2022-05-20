TokenClub Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. TokenClub has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,285.65 or 0.99966295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001651 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TCT is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

