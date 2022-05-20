TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

TPG stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.83. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $22,605,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

