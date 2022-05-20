TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $537.53

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $537.53 and last traded at $539.24, with a volume of 12635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $556.86.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $625.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

