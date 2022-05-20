TransferCoin (TX) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $2.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00013180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000922 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

