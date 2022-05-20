Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOLWF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.62.

TOLWF opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

