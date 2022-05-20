Trinseo’s (TSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $68.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 44.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.