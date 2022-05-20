Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 41854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$11.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

About Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

