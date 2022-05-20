Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 41854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$11.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
About Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG)
See Also
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.