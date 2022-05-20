Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Triumph Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.

Shares of TGI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

