TrueFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.07 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $56.05 million and $12.07 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

