Truist Financial Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $147.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,340. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

