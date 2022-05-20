U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

