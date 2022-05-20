UBS Group Increases Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target to $19.00

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CMTG opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

