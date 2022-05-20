UBS Group Lowers Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.96.
Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.55. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.
About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
