UBS Group Trims Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Target Price to CHF 1.60

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from CHF 1.65 to CHF 1.60 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ARZTY opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Aryzta has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.74.
About Aryzta (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aryzta (ARZTY)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.