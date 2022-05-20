UBS Group Trims Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price to €153.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €168.00 ($175.00) to €153.00 ($159.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($192.71) to €175.00 ($182.29) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($223.96) to €207.00 ($215.63) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($146.88) to €129.00 ($134.38) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($171.88) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $59.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

