UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $58.00. The company traded as low as $45.97 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 2071366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $1,761,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in UDR by 749.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

