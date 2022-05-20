ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.43

Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.43 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.86). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.90), with a volume of 131,621 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.41. The company has a market cap of £47.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13.

Get ULS Technology alerts:

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 17,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £12,969.40 ($15,987.92). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,239 shares of company stock worth $2,411,820.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.