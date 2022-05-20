Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 14473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RARE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.