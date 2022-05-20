Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UAA. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.29.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 168,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

