UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in April

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF stock opened at $158.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.72. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $156.04 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

