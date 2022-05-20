Uniswap Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00017319 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.65 billion and approximately $163.28 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 718,821,894 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.