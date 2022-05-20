United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.80

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$87.80 and last traded at C$87.80, with a volume of 1221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

