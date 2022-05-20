United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.80

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$87.80 and last traded at C$87.80, with a volume of 1221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.75.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93.
United Co.s Company Profile (TSE:UNC)
