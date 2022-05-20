Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

NYSE UNM traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $33.70. 106,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.