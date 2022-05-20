Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered Upstart from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Upstart stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,308 shares of company stock worth $20,564,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Upstart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

