US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 53372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Specifically, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 10.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of US Foods by 20.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $6,693,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 418,778 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.