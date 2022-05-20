USDK (USDK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.34 Million

USDK (USDK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.48 million and $14.34 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.11 or 0.01138531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00516610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,437.62 or 1.81401422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009027 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

