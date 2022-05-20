V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

VFC stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

