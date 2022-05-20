Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given New €22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Valeo stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

