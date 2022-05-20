Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $114.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.64.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.98. 5,094,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,271. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

