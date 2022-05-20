VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Holdings Boosted by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 527,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,790 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,273.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 886,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 849,406 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,461,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 156,237 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,855,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 81,017 shares during the period.

Shares of HYEM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,944. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

