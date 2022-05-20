VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 70,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 257,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $28.02 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

