VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

