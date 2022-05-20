VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

