VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112,145 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000.

SMH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.17. 8,992,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,839. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $215.23 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.22 and a 200 day moving average of $274.19.

