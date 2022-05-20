Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.63. 1,069,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,168,830. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

