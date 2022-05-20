Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $223.23

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $223.23 and last traded at $223.29, with a volume of 52867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,645,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,282,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,390,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

