Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170,498 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,889,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.15. 47,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,039. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $193.17 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.95 and its 200-day moving average is $253.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

