Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $351.37

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $351.37 and last traded at $351.45, with a volume of 280538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $357.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.96 and a 200 day moving average of $410.71.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.