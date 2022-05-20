Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $191.51

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $191.51 and last traded at $191.58, with a volume of 53856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average is $226.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 927,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 445.1% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after buying an additional 26,082 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

