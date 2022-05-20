Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading 3.2% Higher

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.60). 51,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 29,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.59).

The company has a market capitalization of £20.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 2.32%. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

