Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0782

Velas (VLX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $179.85 million and $4.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000244 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001639 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,299,939,976 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

