Verge (XVG) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $82.58 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00233810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017235 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002006 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003183 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,504,312,888 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.