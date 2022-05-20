Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson Sells 2,144 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VRSK opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.14. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.96 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,487,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,272,000 after acquiring an additional 481,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

