Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,791,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,681. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

