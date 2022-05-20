Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. 353,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.48 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Viasat by 48.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

